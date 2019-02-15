Barcelona want star Lionel Messi to remain with club

It seems that Barcelona want to tie down Lionel Messi as talks are circulating that they want to keep the Argentine forward in the club for as long as possible.

Lionel Messi leads European scoring stats

Various reports have surfaced claiming that the Barcelona brass are ready to offer another contract to their superstar despite his current deal promising to keep him at Camp Nou until 2021.

At 31 years old, Messi doesn’t seem to be showing signs of slowing down soon and Barcelona want a relationship that will last forever.

Speaking in the report, club president Josep Maria Bartomeu claims: “Leo Messi will continue with us.

“He is a club player and the relationship will continue forever. He has told us that he wants to continue. We have offered him a new contract over five years and I hope we will continue discussing the deal.”

At the moment, Messi is leading Barcelona atop the La Liga table and are also in the knockout stages of the UEFA Champions League.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner has 21 goals and 12 assists in 21 La Liga appearances and has six goals and one assist in four Champions League matches.