Manchester United target signs extension with Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone has recently signed an extension which keeps him with the La Liga side until 2022.

The Argentine coach has been linked to many other managerial positions which include Premier League team Manchester United who currently have Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at the helm.

With Jose Mourinho being sacked back in December, many have suggested that Simeone could make his way to Old Trafford but those hopes have been dashed with him extending his stay with Atletico.

The La Liga side unveiled the news through social media, showing a video of the Argentine speaking to the press and signing the contract.

During his time with Atletico, Simeone has won the UEFA Europa League and UEFA Super Cup twice while winning the La Liga, Spanish Cup and Spanish Super Cup once each time.