Real Madrid star may see lengthy ban after goal celebration

Over the weekend, Real Madrid star Gareth Bale scored his 100th goal for the club but it may come at a cost following how he celebrated his goal.

After coming on as a substitute against Atletico Madrid in their derby, Bale scored to help the team get a 3-1 victory over their rivals.

However it was his celebration which caught they eye of many and an investigation may result in him getting suspended for a number of matches.

A statement from La Liga said: “In the 73rd minute of the game, after scoring his team’s third goal, Real Madrid player Gareth Bale, who had been booed by the local fans, celebrated by raising his right hand close to his head, in a provocative gesture to the supporters, then in a gesture of possible obscene and derogatory meaning doubled his arm while cutting across the middle of it with his other hand.

“The possible sanctions for these provocations vary. If it occurs, the offender will be sanctioned with suspension of four to twelve games, if the animosity of the public, the suspension will be from one to three parties (games) or for a period of up to one month.”

As Madrid are looking to finish the current campaign strong, they are likely to need Bale’s services and losing him for 12 matches is a huge blow.

Despite the Welshman being in links to a move away from the club, his talent and quality are unquestioned.