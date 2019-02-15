Eden Hazard set to buy Real Madrid Superstar’s house in Spanish capital

The ongoing saga between Chelsea and Real Madrid regarding Eden Hazard’s future remains in limbo but all signs point that the Belgian superstar will eventually land in the Spanish capital.

His desire to play for Madrid is well documented and Madrid’s unwavering interest is also apparent but the official deal has yet to come to fruition.

However, it seems that Hazard is also pushing for a way to end up in Madrid and is reportedly now looking at houses to live in.

According to the report, he is getting help from his friend and former teammate Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois who has provided his friend with a stock broker to help him look for a possible home in the Spanish capital.

Other reports are also linking Hazard to possibly look at Gareth Bale’s new home if the Welshman leaves Madrid as speculation has also surrounded his clouded future with the club.

If Hazard does live in the same house Bale does, then he will be the third owner as former Madrid star and Brazilian legend Kaka also once called that place a home.