Real Madrid keeper Courtois wants Chelsea star at Spanish capital

Real Madrid shotstopper Thibaut Courtois has opined that he would be happy to see Eden Hazard join him at the Santiago Bernabeu. The Galacticos have been linked with a move for the Belgium captain, who has been very open about his desire to play for the Merengues.

Last summer, the Blancos successfully brought the World Cup Golden Glove winner to the Bernabeu. However, they couldn’t do so with the Chelsea number 10. But now that Hazard has only a little over a year left in his contract, there is a good scope for the Bernabeu outfit to sign him.

As a result, Courtois was asked about a potential move for his compatriot and said that while he wants Hazard to join the club, the decision is not his as the club makes the final calls.

“It would be nice (that Eden Hazard would join Real), but I can’t say too much about it,” Courtois said.

“That’s something he has to decide himself. And Real – I don’t know if they want him. Eden is a top player and my friend.”

Eden Hazard will have just a year left in his contract in the summer. So it could be claimed that the summer of 2019 will be decisive and give us an indication as to where the Belgian’s future lies.