Stats show the incredible impact Santiago Solari has had at Real Madrid

Real Madrid went down a familiar path when they sacked Julen Lopetegui and appointed Santiago Solari. The former-Castilla manager had a slow start to life at the Bernabeu and was even at the receiving end of scepticism by the Madrid fans. However, stats show the incredible job he has done since taking over.

Huge roars erupted in the away end of the Wanda Metropolitano last weekend when Real Madrid beat fierce rivals Atletico. The victory meant a lot to Los Blancos for two reasons. Firstly, they had regained the bragging rights ahead of their rivals. Secondly, they had finally put behind a terrible start to the season to return to second in the table.

Real’s incredible turnaround has been one of the talking points of the second half of La Liga. And one man who must be assigned credit for the same is Santiago Solari.

Solari took over from Julen Lopetegui back in October 2018 as the head coach of Real Madrid. While the Argentine faced some early critics for his work, he soon brought Los Blancos back to their best; culminating in a 3-1 victory against Atletico.

In fact, such has been the impact of Solari, that if the points were to be calculated since his reign began, Real Madrid would be first in the league.

As put forward by Marca, during his thirteen league games in charge, Real have accumulated thirty-one (31) points, ahead of both Barcelona and Atletico Madrid. In the same period, Barcelona have managed to accrue thirty points (30), while Atletico have mustered twenty-five (25).

Real are also second in the table at the moment. They were ninth when Solari had taken over.

Solari’s appointment shares a remarkable similarity to that of Zinedine Zidane, who was brought in mid-season to replace Rafael Benitez. The Frenchman left the Bernabeu building further upon his legacy by winning three Champions League titles. It remains to be seen whether the Argentine can replicate his achievements.