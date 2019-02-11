Real Madrid superstar reveals when Cristiano Ronaldo told him he was leaving

It’s been a while since Cristiano Ronaldo decided to leave Real Madrid and head to Juventus, but stories of his departure continue to be a major talking point.

It was clear that Ronaldo and the Madrid higher ups weren’t quite getting along, and the Portuguese was ready for a fresh start in his sensational career.

And for his teammates, losing their star player could not have been easy to digest.

Long-time friend and former teammate Marcelo has revealed that Ronaldo told him he was leaving Real Madrid just before the Champions League final.

In an interview with Esporte Interactivo, as was reported by Football Espana, the defender talks about how he was told about the departure, and that it was a difficult secret to keep.

“We were training for the final and he told me: ‘I’m leaving,’” Marcelo revealed.

“I realise that I have lied to you about this before, but that is because I had to,” he went on discussing the situation.

It is however, no secret that the Brazilian has himself been linked to the Bianconeri, and linking up with Ronaldo must be a great opportunity for him.

“Juventus move? They are a great club, but I have a contract with Real Madrid,” Marcelo said on the subject of him moving.

Regardless, Real Madrid will look to focus on their domestic and continental commitments as the season draws to a close.