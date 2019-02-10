Thibaut Courtois pelted with toy rats on his return to Atletico Madrid

Real Madrid travelled to the Wanda Metropolitano yesterday, February 9, to play city rivals Atletico. The match meant a lot to Real goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, who had represented the Rojiblancos in the past. However, his dream return to Atletico turned sour quickly, with the home fans pelting toy rats towards him.

Even though he was never on their books permanently, many fans would have considered Thibaut Courtois an Atelti great. The Belgian goalkeeper spent three seasons on loan with the Rojiblancos, winning the league title once.

And then he went ahead and joined Atletico’s fierce rivals Real Madrid.

It became clear from day one that the red and whites of Madrid hated the Belgian for his decision. Even more so, when within hours of joining he kissed the Real Madrid badge and announced that he was ‘at the best club in the world’.

The Atleti fans sent out a warning to Courtois long before his appearance at the Wanda Metropolitano, that once he visits, he’ll be showered with rats. And they kept that promise too, pelting the Belgium number one with toy rats during the first half.

Courtois’s plaque in the Metropolitano complex was defaced as well, with the word Rata (rat) scribbled across.

However, the former-Chelsea man did have the last laugh, as he helped his side register an important three-one win.

(Image Credits: AS, Twitter)