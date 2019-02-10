Real Madrid head coach Santiago Solari praised centurion Gareth Bale following Saturday’s 3-1 win at 10-man Atletico Madrid.
It was a memorable outing for Bale at Atletico’s Wanda Metropolitano, where the Welsh forward celebrated his century of goals in the 3-1 LaLiga derby victory.
Bale came off the bench and netted Madrid’s third – his 100th goal in all competitions since arriving from Tottenham in 2013 for a then-record fee of €100million – against 10-man Atletico.
And Madrid head coach Solari praised Bale following reports the Wales international walked back to the dressing room on his own following the triumph.
“He helped define this match because it was very much alive at this point. But thanks to his goal it ended the match and he’s very good.”
