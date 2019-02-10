Real Madrid head coach Santiago Solari praised centurion Gareth Bale following Saturday’s 3-1 win at 10-man Atletico Madrid.

Santiago Solari said Gareth Bale helped define Saturday’s derby after scoring his 100th Real Madrid goal against Atletico Madrid.

It was a memorable outing for Bale at Atletico’s Wanda Metropolitano, where the Welsh forward celebrated his century of goals in the 3-1 LaLiga derby victory.

Bale came off the bench and netted Madrid’s third – his 100th goal in all competitions since arriving from Tottenham in 2013 for a then-record fee of €100million – against 10-man Atletico.

And Madrid head coach Solari praised Bale following reports the Wales international walked back to the dressing room on his own following the triumph.

“He walked into the locker room very well and he was very happy with his goal,” Solari said during his post-game news conference.

“He helped define this match because it was very much alive at this point. But thanks to his goal it ended the match and he’s very good.”

Bale has scored six LaLiga goals in 18 matches – 15 of those in the starting XI – this season, while the 29-year-old has netted 12 in all competitions.