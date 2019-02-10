La Liga |

Twitter reacts as controversial Real Madrid penalty hands them victory over Atletico Madrid

Real Madrid got the job done against Atletico Madrid in La Liga, but the talking point after the game was a contentious decision made by the referee. 

The usage of Video Assistant Referee (VAR) was called into question once again as Vinicius Jr. went down seemingly outside the box, and received a penalty for the same.

Fans took to social media to discuss the issue, and it is fair to say that big games like a Madrid derby require all the assistance available.

What’s more, the official Atletico Madrid account chimed in as well, and it is fair to say that they didn’t think too highly of the decision either. Here are some of the best tweets from the night.

Comments