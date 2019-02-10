Barcelona preparing for life after Lionel Messi – club president Josep Bartomeu

Barcelona president Josep Bartomeu says that Lionel Messi will retire one day, and that the club is in good position to carry on after that.

Bartomeu, 56, still has two years to run on his presidency term at the club but has already put into place the seeds for the next generation of stars to blossom at the club.

He mentioned that he is well aware that Lionel Messi will hang up his boots at some point, and that he wants to ensure that the club had no dearth of talent to carry on successfully when that happens.

“Messi… we have the best player in the world, in history,” he told Sport.

“I know one day Lionel will say ‘I’m retiring’. But we have to prepare the club for the future.

“We are bringing great young players to the team because we need to continue this era of success. That’s our responsibility. Arthur, (Marc-Andre) Ter Stegen, (Ousmane) Dembele, (Clement) Lenglet, (Philippe) Coutinho, (Frenkie) De Jong, (Jean-Clair) Todibo.

“My mandate will be finished in two seasons, so I need to leave the club in a great position and tell the new president ‘that’s our legacy,’ he confirmed.

(Quotes R/T Soccer Laduma)