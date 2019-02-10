Bale reaches 100 Real Madrid goals slower than Ronaldo and Benzema

Of the members of Real Madrid’s ‘BBC’ forward line, it has taken Gareth Bale the most number of games to reach a century of goals.

Gareth Bale has scored 100 goals in all competitions for Real Madrid in more time than it took Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema to reach the same tally.

The Wales star reached his century for the club in Saturday’s LaLiga derby with Atletico Madrid at the Wanda Metropolitano.

It was Bale’s 217th appearance for Madrid in all competitions since his 2013 transfer from Tottenham for a then-record fee of €100million.

The 29-year-old formed a formidable attacking trio along with Ronaldo and Benzema following his arrival, with the so-called ‘BBC’ helping Madrid to 12 major trophies, including four Champions Leagues in five seasons, before Ronaldo left for Juventus last year.

Ronaldo, Madrid’s all-time leading goalscorer on 450, reached 100 goals in the remarkably short time of just 105 appearances.

Benzema, meanwhile, needed 210 games to score 100 times, giving him a slightly better strike rate than Bale.

Bale is the 21st player to reach the milestone for Madrid, his latest goal drawing him level with Fernando Morientes and just four behind Brazil great Ronaldo in the club’s all-time standings.

Bale has scored 75 of his goals in LaLiga for Madrid, with 16 coming in the Champions League, six in the Club World Cup and just two in the Copa del Rey, one of which was a stunning solo goal in the 2014 final win over Barca.

The 29-year-old has scored twice in the Clasico. Rayo Vallecano, against whom he has scored nine goals, have been his favourite opponent for Madrid.

Benzema, Ronaldo, Isco and Toni Kroos have each set up nine of Bale’s goals, with no Madrid player assisting him more often.

He has scored 70 times with his left foot, 11 with his right and 19 with his head. Thirteen of his goals have been scored from outside the box, with four coming directly from free-kicks, while only three have been penalties.