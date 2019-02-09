Godin and Saul back for Atleti as Marcelo and Bale miss out for Madrid

Gareth Bale and Marcelo were named on the bench for Real Madrid, while Diego Godin and Saul Niguez returned to bolster Atletico Madrid.

Atletico Madrid welcomed back Diego Godin and Saul Niguez for the derby showdown with Real Madrid at the Wanda Metropolitano, with Sergio Reguilon preferred to Marcelo at left-back for the visitors.

Influential captain Godin returns to the heart of Diego Simeone’s defence as expected after sitting out last weekend’s 1-0 defeat to Real Betis with a thigh injury.

Saul was also absent last time out and has missed three of Atleti’s previous four LaLiga matches through a combination of injury and suspension.

He partners Thomas Partey in central midfield, while Santiago Solari has opted for 22-year-old Reguilon at full-back for Madrid.

These will be our starters in the Madrid Derby!

Marcelo’s performances this season have become a source of discontent for the Santiago Bernabeu faithful and he struggled against Barcelona winger Malcom during Wednesday’s 1-1 Clasico draw in the Copa del Rey semi-final first leg.

Gareth Bale has to be content with a place on the bench once more, with Karim Benzema flanked by Lucas Vazquez and Vinicius Junior in the front three, while Casemiro replaces the injured Marcos Llorente at the base of Solari’s midfield.