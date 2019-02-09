Unbelievable stat about Lionel Messi’s scoring and assisting records for Barcelona this season

Lionel Messi has been in prolific form this season, scoring an incredible 29 goals and racking up 17 assists in just 28 appearances. But it only gets better from there!

Lionel Messi leads pretty much all of the measurable attacking indexes this season, but the true greatness of his record is only reflected by the fact that he has only failed to assist or score in 4 matches so far.

Out of the 4 matches, he didn’t even play the full 90 minutes in 2 of them, against Tottenham in the Champions League and against Real Madrid in the Copa del Rey semifinal first leg this past week. The other two matches were in the league against Real Valladolid and Real Sociedad.

Squawka released a infographic reflecting his game-by-game scoring and assisting statistics this season.

Messi’s purple patch this season has been backed up by a strong relationship between him and coach Ernesto Valverde – something which is likely to see the coach continue in his role next season as well.

Fans would hope that the Argentine superstars goal scoring and creating exploits will continue on the same vein going forward, as he pursues an unprecedented 6th Ballon d’Or victory, after being overlooked in 2018.