Real Madrid coach Santiago Solari slams Isco for unprofessional tweet on not getting chances

Real Madrid coach Santiago Solari didn’t take well to Isco’s tweet about not getting chances in the first team and expressed as much in his press conference ahead of the Atletico Madrid game.

Isco had tweeted out that he hadn’t received the opportunities he’d like to showcase his talent this season and Real Madrid manager Santiago Solari had a similarly frosty take on the situation, slamming the attacking midfielder for his attitude and questioning his application in training.

“I completely agree with de la Red, but when you are not getting the same opportunities as your teammates, that changes things… Despite that, I’m continuing to work hard and battling for the moment when those opportunities arrive! Hala Madrid!!” Isco had tweeted, after former Real Madrid player Ruben de la Red outlined that it’s sink or swim at the club of that stature.

But Solari had a different take on the situation, and instead pointed the finger at the Spanish playmaker for not performing well enough in training to merit a starting berth.

“A professional footballer’s job is to work and to train at 100 percent to be of service to the team. The team is good and the players are all working well so that the team is the priority.

“Football is about work and talent. You have to give everything in training and to be available when you have to play,” he said.

