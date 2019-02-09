Reports: Relationship with Lionel Messi key to Ernesto Valverde’s future at Barcelona

Ernesto Valverde looks set to continue as Barcelona manager next season after impressing one and all – and most importantly Lionel Messi – at the club.

Mundo Deportivo reports that Ernesto Valverde will likely remain Barcelona manager next season after winning over the board, staff and players alike, with his approach to management.

Foremost in the scheme of things is the healthy relationship he enjoys with Lionel Messi, with the Argentine superstar buying into his management ethos, tactics and substitutions.

Furthermore, the team is leading La Liga and has performed strongly in the Champions League – a level of success that is also expected at a club like Barcelona.

Valverde’s non-confrontational approach to player management has also won him brownie points, with the likes of Arturo Vidal, Ousmane Dembele and Malcom all feeling integrated into the squad despite having difficult starts to the season.

Reverting to a traditional 4-3-3 formation after playing with a 4-4-2 in their League and Cup double success last season has also pleased the board and players at the club.

For now, it looks like Ernesto Valverde will see out his current contract at the club, which runs until the end of the 2019/20 season.