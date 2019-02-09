Pep Guardiola slams Real Madrid and explains just why they aren’t among the best teams of the last decade

Pep Guardiola courted controversy when he outlined Barcelona, Juventus and Bayern Munich as the best teams in the past decade and left out Spanish powerhouses Real Madrid.

In response to that current Real Madrid manager Santiago Solari had accused Pep Guardiola, former manager of Barcelona, of purposely leaving the club out of the discussion.

In his latest press conference before his team’s match against Chelsea this weekend, the Manchester City manager explained the criteria of inclusion into his list and just why he had left Real Madrid out of it, while also replying to Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri’s effusive praise that his team was the best in Europe.

“Thanks to Sarri’s praise, but it would not be nice to say this to the fans of Real Madrid, who are very angry with me,” he said.

“They think that the best team in Europe is Real Madrid, because in the last three years they have won the Champions and in Europe it is by far the best. But Real Madrid is not the best team of the decade when you look at leagues and cups, because Bayern, Juventus and Barcelona have won six or seven times.

Madrid only two. I am sure that now Solari will understand my answer better. And now they will be happy with me,” he added, on what appeared to be a slightly ironic note.