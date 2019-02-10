5 players who Real Madrid can buy to replace Sergio Ramos  

Time and tide wait for none. In the history of mankind, if there is an entity that is yet to be defeated, it is time. Everyone ultimately loses to it. No matter how good someone is, she/he always falls short to father time. And Sergio Ramos won’t be an exception here either. He is fast approaching his mid-30s and Madrid should now consider the eventuality of a Sergio Ramos-less Real Madrid.

With that in mind, here are the five players that the Galacticos could consider as Ramos replacement…

#5 Milan Skriniar (Inter Milan)

His name might be Milan but he is a hero at Inter. Skriniar is among the best defenders in Serie A and would be a real asset for any team in the world. He would, however, be costly but quality does come at a high price.

#4 Kalidou Koulibaly (Napoli)

The Senegalese is arguably the best defender in the Serie A. Koulibaly’s towering size and intelligence has made him a mainstay for Napoli and one of the most coveted centre-backs in the world. He will, however, almost certainly cost more than the most expensive defender in the world Virgil Van Dijk.

#3 Marquinhos (PSG)

Real Madrid’s current policy is to sign young players who have a high potential ceiling. In that regard, PSG defender Marquinhos ticks the boxes. He is, after all, only 24 and has already surpassed his club and country team-mate, Thiago Silva. However, like Koulibaly, he would also be an expensive signing.

#2 Matthijs De Ligt (Ajax)

Matthijs De Ligt trumped the already world-class Kylian Mbappe to win the Golden Boy award for the best U21 player in the world. The Dutchman is already a captain for his team despite being a teenager. He is a born leader and has what it takes to be a guardian of the Real Madrid backline for years to come. He is, however, more likely to join Barcelona in the summer.

#1 Eder Militao (Porto)

And finally, Eder Militao. He was supposed to have been signed by the time the winter window closed but some complications delayed the deal. He is expected to join in the summer and oh boy, what a signing he would be. After his move to Porto, he took to European football like a duck takes to water. He has a release clause of just €50 million, which is not really much for a defender of his calibre.