Arthur injury blow hurts Barcelona

​Barcelona are likely to be without Arthur for their two upcoming trips to Real Madrid after the midfielder suffered a hamstring injury.

Arthur has suffered a hamstring injury that could keep the midfielder out for a month, including back-to-back Clasico fixtures against Real Madrid, Barcelona have confirmed.

A club statement released on Friday revealed the Brazil international had suffered an issue with his left hamstring, ruling him out for around three and four weeks.

LaLiga leaders Barca – who are still fighting for trophies on three fronts – are now set to be without Arthur for a key run of games, both at home and in Europe.

League outings with Athletic Bilbao and Real Valladolid precede the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie against Lyon in France, which takes place on February 19.

Ernesto Valverde’s men then visit Sevilla on February 23 before facing Madrid in the second leg of their Copa del Rey semi-final four days later, while they make another trip to the Santiago Bernabeu in LaLiga action on March 2.

Arthur played the full game on Wednesday as Barca were held to a 1-1 draw by rivals Madrid in the first leg of their last-four clash.

The 22-year-old, who joined from Gremio in July, has started 10 LaLiga games in his debut campaign and is yet to score for the club.

[INJURY NEWS] Tests carried out have confirmed that the first team player Arthur Melo has a left hamstring injury. He is expected to be out for around 3-4 weeks. pic.twitter.com/tYpNvlufsM — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) February 8, 2019