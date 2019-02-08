Real Madrid star slams the bias at the club, claims he’s not getting equal opportunity

Isco tweeted out stating clearly that he isn’t given the same opportunities as his teammates at Real Madrid – but that he is still working and fighting hard for Real Madrid.

Former Real Madrid player Ruben De La Red spoke to AS in reference to Isco’s situation at the club, but did not seem to have much sympathy with the attacking midfielder who’s only made 15 appearances for the club in La Liga this season.

“Real Madrid is a club that does not wait for anyone,” he warned Isco.

“Every player in the squad is good enough to take your place and so whoever isn’t performing to the required level will be left behind.”

It was in response to this that Isco tweeted out, mentioning that things get complicated when he isn’t given equal opportunity as some of the other players in the squad.

Totalmente de acuerdo con De la Red,pero cuando no gozas de las misma oportunidades que tus compañeros la cosa cambia… aún así sigo trabajando y luchando mucho a la espera de ellas! Hala madrid!!💙 — ISCO ALARCON (@isco_alarcon) February 7, 2019

Isco has fallen down the pecking order under Santiago Solari, having not seen any action in Real Madrid’s 1-1 draw in the Copa del Rey semifinals away to Barcelona and only receiving a 3 minute run out against Deportivo Alaves last season.

There have been rumours that the Spanish midfielder will want to leave the club at the end of the season, with Premier League side Chelsea being touted as a potential destination in a move that will see Eden Hazard coming the other way.