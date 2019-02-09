5 players Real Madrid need to get rid of in the summer

Real Madrid might be playing well right now but it doesn’t mean that they don’t need a renovation in the summer.

The Galacticos have struggled a lot in the early stages of this season, which indicated that they do need some signings here and there.

However, before that happens, they will need to sell some players in order to raise funds. And here are 5 players that they should consider selling.

#5 Isco

The Spaniard has been sparingly used by Santiago Solari this season. It seems as though the Argentine can’t find a place for the number 22 in his system. And to be fair to him, a 4-3-3 doesn’t really have a place for a number 10 like him.

As a result, it would be wise to sell him and earn some much-needed money.

#4 Marco Asensio

This is a rather controversial pick but Asensio hasn’t really shown anything great for the last year or so. The Spaniard came to the fore with a bang with his ability to score from long range.

Apart from that, however, he seems like a very limited footballer in other aspects. If the Galacticos decide to sell him, they would still get a lot of money for him.

#3 James Rodriguez

James, like Isco, is an excellent player but the type of footballer that will make it very hard for him to find a place in the team. He is a classic number 10 and that position doesn’t exist at Real Madrid under Solari.

The Galacticos are likely to get at least €50 million for him and that would be a lot of money in the grand scheme of things.

#2 Mateo Kovacic

Before he left for Chelsea on a loan deal, he was the perfect replacement for Luka Modric. However, given that the Galacticos now have Fede Valverde rising through the ranks as well as Dani Ceballos, Kovacic doesn’t really have a place in the squad anymore.

If they get a decent price for him, Madrid should sell him.

#1 Gareth Bale

The Welshman was one of the best players in the Premier League when he was at Tottenham. However, ever since his second season at Real Madrid, he hasn’t been the same player.

This is a guy that used to turn games by himself for Spurs but right now, he looks like someone who is uninterested on the pitch and is somewhat being carried by his team-mates.