De Jong aiming to retire at Barcelona

Barcelona beat a host of clubs to the signing of Frenkie de Jong from Ajax, and the Dutchman hopes he can retire at Camp Nou.

Frenkie de Jong is aiming to retire at Barcelona having secured an end-of-season transfer to the Spanish giants from Ajax.

The highly rated 21-year-old midfielder has enjoyed a rise to prominence over the last couple of years, becoming a key part of the Ajax and Netherlands teams.

Barca, Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City had long been linked as admirers of the talented playmaker, before the Catalans secured his signature last month for an initial €75million which could rise to €86m.

Should things go well, De Jong is hopeful he can see out the rest of his career at Camp Nou.

Speaking to Het Kontakt, De Jong said: “Paris Saint-Germain was a good option, but Barcelona has always been a dream.

“I am happy with my five-year contract, and if I succeed, the chances are that I will never leave, just like [Lionel] Messi.”

It remains to be see what number De Jong will have on the back of his Barca jersey, but he wants to wear 21 – currently belonging to Carles Alena – and suggests that may be accompanied by his first name.

“In July I sign my official contract in Barcelona and I am also presented to the fans and the press,” he said.

“We are also thinking about playing with Frenkie on the back of my shirt, which Nike prefers from a merchandising point of view, but I’m not sure I want it.

“Playing with 21 would be nice, because that is kind of my number, but the selection for the new season is not yet known, so I will have to wait.”