Barcelona President reveals shock possibility of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo being teammates

Barcelona and Real Madrid are two of European football’s most fierce rivals, and lately their rivalry has been based on two individuals namely Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

Ronaldo may have moved to Juventus since, but Messi remains at Barcelona, and with both entering the twilight of their careers, possibilities seem endless.

Happy birthday Ronaldo! The Portuguese icon’s club career stats to date as he turns 34

And as far as Barcelona President Josep Maria Bartomeu is concerned, the duo could be quite successful if they decide to play with each other.

Messi ahead of Mbappe in European Top Scorers list

“Good players are always compatible,” Bartomeu revealed to Cadena Cope, as was reported by Daily Star.

“They would understand each other a thousand wonders.”

While there is no confirmation on whether the two will actually play together in competitive football, Bartomeu’s comments do give some hope to football fans praying for the superstars to get on the same side for once.

The El Clasico rivalry often brought the very best out of both footballers, and their near identical personal accolades only further prove that they are neck-and-neck in the running to be called the greatest of all time.