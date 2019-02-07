Barcelona president reveals whether Neymar will return to Camp Nou

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu has opened up on the rumours suggesting that Neymar might be on his way back to the Camp Nou.

The Brazilian forward left Barcelona for Paris Saint-Germain back in 2017 but reports linking him with the Blaugrana have been making the rounds ever since. However, the Barca president’s latest comments would come as a dampener for those hoping that Neymar would be back to play for Barcelona.

Bartomeu said he has never spoken to the player or his father with respect to a return to the Camp Nou. He added that PSG wouldn’t want to get rid of a player like Neymar.

“I have never spoken to them, nor have the father or player called me to return to Barça. They have not called,” he told El Partidazo de COPE.

“We are preparing for next season and the name of Neymar is not on the table. We are talking about a PSG player and I do not think that PSG want to get rid of a player like him.”

Neymar is currently out of action due to a foot injury and is expected to miss the rest of the season due to it.