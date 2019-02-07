Former Real Madrid Coach chooses Lionel Messi over Cristiano Ronaldo

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are often referred in the same breath as the two best players, but for one former Real Madrid coach, the choice couldn’t be clearer.

Former Real Madrid manager John Toshack has revealed that he feels Lionel Messi is “something else”, and that though Cristiano Ronaldo is fantastic, there is nobody quite like the Argentine.

“You have to talk about great players and then Messi as he looks like a PlayStation player,” he revealed to MARCA.

“I’m 69 and I’ve seen many players, but he is something else.”

Toshack also said there was no comparison between Messi and Neymar Jr., who is now plying his trade at Paris Saint Germain (PSG).

“There are things about Neymar that I don’t like, and when I see Messi and there is nothing that I don’t like.

“Neymar can’t be compared to Messi and there is no doubt about [Cristiano Ronaldo] as he is fantastic.”

Toshack spent two spells as Real Madrid manager in his career – first in 1989 and then in 1999.