‘Annoyed’ Real Madrid legend slams ineffective Gareth Bale; says he’s on his way out

Real Madrid legend Predrag Mijatovic feels that Gareth Bale’s days at the Spanish capital could be numbered after an ineffectual season so far.

Mijatovic’s comments were made before Real Madrid’s Copa del Rey clash with Barcelona, but Bale’s performance coming off the bench did little to challenge the notion.

In fact, the 29-year old Welshman missed a golden opportunity to seal a hugely morale boosting victory for Real Madrid by fluffing his lines late on after Benzema played him through on goal.

Mijatovic, however, hasn’t been impressed with the right winger all season long.

“Vinicius is playing really well, and Bale is still to find a rhythm. If Bale does play, it could be one of the last opportunities he has to impress. I feel we’re all annoyed with the Welsh player just as Vinicius is starting to win over the fans at the Bernabeu,” he told AS, comparing the progress of both of Madrid’s wingers.

However, Bale’s numbers aren’t that bad, having scored 11 goals and notched up 5 assists in 27 games for Madrid so far this season. But the fact remains that he was expected to push on and fill Cristiano Ronaldo’s shoes and his inability to do say may spell the end for him at the Bernabeu according to Mijatovic.