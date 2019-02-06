Barcelona reject controversial kit design after fears of backlash

Football kits and colours go a long way in representing the club. Therefore, it causes a huge fan uproar when the designs or the colours differ from the historical standards. And FC Barcelona have managed to ensure that any such unrest doesn’t take place in the future, by rejecting an extremely controversial design.

Nike have been supplying kits to FC Barcelona ever since 1998. The American sportswear company took over from Kappa, and have produced several memorable kits over the years. However, Barcelona’s kit supplier have begun taking a few liberties with the colour schemes, launching some debatable kits much to fan fury.

According to reports, Nike came up with a unique idea for Barcelona’s 2020-21 kit. However, it turned out to be one which was immediately rejected with the fear of being too controversial.

The colour scheme and design (as pictured above) were revealed by Mundo Deportivo, who revealed that the design put forward drew inspiration from the St George’s Cross, which is evident on the club’s crest.

However, playing on such a key historical element would have made the kit predominantly white, a colour which has been vetoed off Barcelona kits due to their arch-rivals, Real Madrid!

In fact, the Blaugrana have not worn white for almost two decades, the last time being during the 2000-01 season.

(Feature Image Credits: Nike)