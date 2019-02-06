Reports: Barcelona set to renew Lionel Messi’s contract

Lionel Messi and Barcelona is certainly a match made in heaven and both the parties have helped the other achieve greatness in their own way. And if new reports are to be believed, Messi is set to extend his stay with the Spanish giants.

The Argentine talisman has a contract with the club which runs until 2021. However, Don Balon now reports that Barcelona are set to renew Messi’s contract till 2023 by which time one of the greatest players of all time will be 36 years old.

The new contract will see Messi’s release clause increase to a massive 700 million euros, which any club in the world football would find hard to match. The wages, however, are reported to remain the same but bonuses for winning the Ballon d’Or, Champions League, winning the golden boot et al are set to be increased.

Club president Josep Bartomeu’s comments on the same have only fueled the rumours that Messi’s contract will be renewed in the near future. “There will be renewal of Leo Messi. He ends his contract in 2021 and as he is playing, we have Messi for many years to come. When he thinks it’s convenient, we’ll do it,” he said.