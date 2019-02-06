Real Madrid manager Santiago Solari’s old comments on Messi-Ronaldo comparison resurface

Real Madrid and Barcelona are set to meet in the semifinal of Copa del Rey, with the first leg scheduled to be played at the Camp Nou tonight, 6th February.

And in the buildup to the encounter, Madrid manager Santiago Solari’s old comments on the Lionel Messi-Cristiano Ronaldo rivalry have resurfaced. Solari made the comments in a column for Spanish newspaper El Pais in 2012.

“Scoring is intrinsic to Messi in the same way that storms, lightning or hurricane wins are atmospheric phenomena. Every time Messi receives the ball the earth shakes, everyone is silent and rival coaches sink their heads between their shoulders and put their hands in their pockets, like someone who has just seen lightning and has no choice but to wait for thunder. The air trembles a few seconds. Then the goal is heard.

“Cristiano is the best player in the world because Messi plays another sport. The really incredible thing about him has been his tremendous stability the last four to five years, a thing of not stopping, something practically inhuman,” he wrote.

Madrid and Barcelona are set to play two El Clasicos in a month with the second leg of the encounter scheduled to be played at the Santiago Bernabeu on 27th February.