Dutch legend names two Premier League players who can play for Barcelona

Barcelona are currently dealing with a striker conundrum, with an ageing Luis Suarez the only ‘number 9’ in the team. As a result, the Blaugrana have begun their search for a new centre forward. However, an ex-player believes that only a few players can put on the famous red-and-blue jersey, and has shortlisted two Premier League strikers.

The search for a new Barcelona striker is underway. The Blaugrana are said to have shortlisted up to nine players who can help and eventually replace an ageing Luis Suarez. However, according to ex-Barca man Patrick Kluivert, there are only a select few who can play for the Spanish giants:

“I like Marcus Rashford, a lot,” said Kluivert, speaking to Sport360 at a La Liga event in Dubai.

“It will be really difficult to get him over. But he is a good player.

“I don’t see a lot of players who can play in Barcelona. [Arsenal’s Pierre-Emerick] Aubameyang, perhaps he can play.”

Kluivert spoke distinctively about Rashford, who has all it takes to become a Barcelona player in the future.

“There is not a lot. Maybe some players who can play in La Liga, young players. But for me, I think the best one is Marcus Rashford.

“He has got the skills, the attitude, he’s quick, he’s fast, he can score goals.

“He is not always in the first XI at Manchester United and maybe he wants to change club. So why not?”

Meanwhile, the England international has seen a return to his best form under new coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and is even up for a contract extension.