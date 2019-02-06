Antoine Griezmann calls on Ballon d’Or nominee to join him in Madrid

Antoine Griezmann burst onto the scene after he moved to Atletico Madrid back in 2014. The Frenchman has since enjoyed several successful seasons which have, more often than not, culminated in him being a Ballon d’Or nominee. And the former-Real Sociedad man is now trying to convince another of his teammates, to join him in Madrid.

And now, Griezmann has tried to play the part of an agent, calling on fellow French teammate and Ballon d’Or nominee Kylian Mbappe to come and join him in Madrid.

Mbappe posted an image via his Instagram account which caught the attention of many. His national teammate Antoine Griezmann couldn’t resist a witty comment, playing on the fact that the youngster was wearing Atletico Madrid colours.

Griezmann, in turn, remarked: “Colchonero [Atletico’s nickname] viens [come]“

Griezmann might soon see his French compatriot in Madrid, albeit on opposite sides, as the youngster has been linked with a move to rivals Real for a long time.