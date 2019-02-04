Dani Parejo, who scored at Barcelona on Saturday, has committed to Valencia with a new three-and-a-half-year deal.

Valencia captain Dani Parejo has extended his contract at Mestalla until June 30, 2022.

The midfielder joined Valencia from Getafe in 2011, quickly establishing himself as a key figure, and continued his fine form this season with his sixth LaLiga goal of the campaign in Saturday’s 2-2 draw with Barcelona.

The club confirmed the length of his contract renewal on Monday and the new buyout clause, set at €50million.

Parejo said: “In all these years at Valencia, I’ve grown as a person. Now I’m a proud family man, father to two Valencian children who are, of course, Valencia fans.

“I can tell them with pride that I’m captain of a club with 100 years of history and that I work hard every day to wear the armband and to continue to form part of this club.

Our captain @DaniParejo has something important to say! pic.twitter.com/yKIraSKsTz — Valencia CF English (@valenciacf_en) February 4, 2019

“I continue to feel the affection of the fans.

“This is my home and it always has been. I want to stay here for many more years to help make the history of the club even greater. There is plenty more to come.”