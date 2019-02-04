Thibaut Courtois makes surprising pick for Real Madrid between Eden Hazard and Neymar

Real Madrid are clearly lacking some attacking flair in their side following the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo, and are keen to add a top forward to the team at the earliest.

Keeping this in mind, Het Nieuwsblad asked goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois which player he would want at the Santiago Bernabeu in a Real Madrid shirt.

The choice was simple for the Belgian – Neymar Jr. or Eden Hazard.

Both are top players, but one would think that the natural choice would be Neymar considering the icon he has become lately, but Courtois had something else in mind.

“I would choose Eden, of course. I really like him, but the choice is up to the board,” the former Chelsea keeper said.

Courtois and Hazard were teammates at Chelsea, and clearly built a strong bond during that time, such that the stopper chose his compatriot to join him ahead of the most expensive player in the world.

Regardless of his choice however, the decision is indeed up to the board, and reports suggest that a huge transfer swoop is about to take place in Madrid.