5 players Real Madrid need in order to compete next season  

Real Madrid are performing at an optimum level right now in the latter part of the season. However, there is a feeling they have left it a little too late in the La Liga.

Furthermore, while they have to figure out a few things moving forward, consistency in the form of Karim Benzema is still a question that needs answering.

As a result, it should be concluded that the Galacticos need some players in order to do better next season – and here are 5 footballers they could look at.

#5 Matthijs De Ligt – Ajax

Currently, he is on the radar of Barcelona and there is a good chance of him following Frenkie De Jong to the Camp Nou. However, he has a game against Madrid this month and that might bring him on the radar of the Galacticos.

He is young, energetic, a true leader and a great defender. The Dutchman has all the attributes to play for a club like the Merengues.

#4 Eder Militao – FC Porto

Eder Militao was set to join the Galacticos in the winter transfer market. However, due to some disagreements over a training fee, the deal got stalled. Even then, though, Madrid are expected to go back for him in the summer.

With Ramos reaching his mid-30s and Jesus Vallejo being perennially injured, it is time that the Blancos make changes to their backline.

#3 Eden Hazard – Chelsea

Michel Salgado claimed a few days ago that a deal to bring Eden Hazard has been completed. Only time will tell how accurate he is but what can’t be discarded is that fact that the Blancos should sign him.

For one, he would come for a lesser price and two, he would be a great addition to the team with Karim Benzema to pair with him.

#2 Kylian Mbappe – Paris Saint-Germain

The Frenchman is the dream signing for the Merengues. They wanted to sign him in the summer of 2017 but PSG came in with the better offer and grabbed him from under the Galacticos’ nose.

Nevertheless, it is hard to envisage him play for PSG for a long time and Madrid need to replace the void left by the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo.

#1 Luka Jovic – Eintracht Frankfurt

In a league that has the great Robert Lewandowski, Luka Jovic is leading the Bundesliga Golden Boot race with 14 goals from 18 games. He is a very skilled and cunning striker who has the ability to link up play while also being deadly in front of goal.

He is also very young, meaning that he would perfectly suit the current policy of the Merengues.