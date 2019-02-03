The extent of Lionel Messi’s injury revealed by Barcelona coach Valverde

Lionel Messi put on a good show against Valencia on January 2, as his Barcelona side came from two goals down to draw the match. However, there were to be dire consequences for the Blaugrana, with the Argentine maestro injuring himself. Coach Ernesto Valverde gave his personal take after the match.

A thirty-ninth minute penalty and a sixty-fourth minute strike from Lionel Messi helped Barcelona come from two goals down to register a 2-2 draw against Valencia. The hosts were behind after just twenty-four minutes when Kevin Gameiro opened the scoring. Eight minutes later, they were two-up with Dani Parejo dispatching a spot kick.

However, as has happened so many times before, Lionel Messi stepped up to score twice, levelling the tie. There was to be some bad news for the Blaugrana, as their saviour suffered an injury scare, ahead of a crunch match against Real Madrid.

Nevertheless, Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde played down any long-term fears over the Argentine, in his post-match press conference.

“I don’t exactly what it is,” said Valverde.

“It could be a small discomfort.

“We’ll wait to see what the doctors say, then evaluate things based on that.

“I imagine that he can’t be too bad, but I’m not able to reveal anything.”

Valverde also spoke of his side’s position on all three fronts and told the media that he is determined to win the league again.

“Yes, we’re motivated by LaLiga Santander, we’re determined to win it again,” he stated.

“Everybody can produce their own analysis, but I think today we started with the intention of playing well and winning.

“We are obsessed with trying to win every single match we compete in, especially in the league because it gives us consistency.”

Barcelona now face Real Madrid on February 7, in the Copa del Rey Semifinal.