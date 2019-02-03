Brazil legend Zico claims Lionel Messi not on the same level as Pele or Diego Maradona

Few would argue that Lionel Messi is the best player in the world at the moment. But an eternal question is always whether he is the greatest of all time.

According to a certain Brazil legend however, Messi isn’t the greatest just yet. In fact, Zico believes that the likes of Pele and Diego Maradona are a notch higher than the dynamo known as Lionel Messi.

Speaking with Omnisport and reported by Goal.com, the Kashima Antlers director Zico explained his thoughts.

“Messi is close to Maradona,” Zico said.

“That means, in my opinion, he can’t be compared to Pele. I still consider Maradona in front of Messi. With Pele, no. Pele has all the qualities and characteristic that a football player has to have.”

“(Messi has) almost everything, but he doesn’t have the World Cup titles that Pele has. This is a lot,” Zico continued.

The former FC Goa coach also acknowledged that the players Messi has at his disposal at Barcelona, was a luxury Maradona never had.

“I think he didn’t play in a team like Messi plays in for Barcelona today. He didn’t have a Pique, an Iniesta, a Suarez, a Xavi or a Neymar beside him like Messi has today.”