Former Chelsea boss reveals why he said no to Real Madrid move

The search for a new manager led Real Madrid to explore several options. However, Los Blancos eventually decided to settle on Castilla coach Santiago Solari, to lead them out of the mess. Nevertheless, things could have been very different, if this former Chelsea boss hadn’t said no.

The loss of Cristiano Ronaldo and Zinedine Zidane hurt Real Madrid badly. The Champions League holders bid farewell to the pair in the summer, after their thirteenth triumph in the competition. However, things quickly descended into chaos once they tried to cope up with the star duo, which culminated in new manager Julen Lopetegui losing his job.

After Lopetegui’s sacking, Real Madrid supposedly considered many new candidates, including former Chelsea bosses Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte. And now, it is the latter, who has come forward and revealed that he actually turned down a chance to move to Spain!

“The Real Madrid job was a hot potato at the time,” Conte said in an interview with La Gazzetta dello Sport, “I thought it was better not to go. There was a possibility, but I don’t like arriving at a club in the middle of a season, I prefer to work from the start.”

Conte, who was sacked by Chelsea last summer stays without a job at the moment. However, reports claim that the Italian is in line to take over at Inter Milan next summer if they decide to sack Luciano Spalletti.

“Until the summer you won’t see me anywhere, this is certain,” he said.

“With regards to Inter, people have been speaking about this for a long time but that’s only speculation.

“There hasn’t been any contact or offers, I will assess my future calmly.”

Conte is said to be in the ‘pole position’ to land the job in Milan next summer, provided Luciano Spalletti is removed from his duties first. Jose Mourinho, meanwhile, is also said to be in contention.