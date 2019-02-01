Barcelona star facing 12 year jail term for hospital shooting

Barcelona loanee Arda Turan has found himself in a lot of trouble. The Turkish star is facing a lengthy 12-year jail term for his involvement in a shooting that took place inside a hospital in Istanbul.

Marca are reporting that the jail term is the maximum punishment for a culmination of events on the night, where Turan attempted to pick up a pop singer’s wife and then retaliated when she refused.

Per reports, the former Atletico Madrid man is being accused of crimes including sexual harassment, causing intentional injuries,carrying a weapon without license, and shooting a firearm in a way to cause panic.

Turan allegedly approached the wife of singer Berkay Sahin, and when Sahin intervened, Turan broke his nose.

The incident resulted in the pop star being taken to a hospital, where Turan went to apologize, and handed over a gun, allegedly begging him to “shoot him” for what he had done.

When Sahin refused, Turan then shot the weapon on the hospital floor, causing panic among all who were present there at the time.

The actions of the attacking midfielder have resulted in a predicament for the player, which could end with a long jail term that would practically end his playing career.