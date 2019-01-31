Reports: Gareth Bale skips out on Real Madrid’s crisis meeting organized by Sergio Ramos

The Real Madrid skipper pulled his teammates together for a pep talk at a restaurant and Gareth Bale, among others, were notable absentees.

Real Madrid’s form has somewhat improved of late after they stitched three victories on the bounce but club captain Sergio Ramos was leaving nothing to chance as he gathered his teammates together for dinner and gave them a pep talk.

The report from El confidencial states that Ramos had the backing of Marcelo when he addressed his teammates and convinced them that the Champions League and the Copa Del Ray were still there to be won, despite the poor domestic league season the team has had.

However, goalkeeper Keylor Navas, Toni Kroos and Gareth Bale were notable absentees. Navas had a prayer meeting to attend, Kroos isn’t one for the night life while Bale was the odd one out, having refused to attend player gatherings from the time he joined the club.

Real Madrid take on Girona in the second leg of their Copa Del Ray clash next, having already won the first leg 4-2. They face Ajax in the Champions League round of 16.