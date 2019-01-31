Documentary series to be released on Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos

Real Madrid’s captain extraordinaire Sergio Ramos will collaborate with Amazon Prime to produce a documentary series on his life on and off the football pitch.

The 32 year old defender’s life will be featured in a 8 episode documentary series on Amazon Prime and will lift the lid on the ‘other side’ of Sergio Ramos, reveals Marca.

“I am excited to be able to share with football fans the keys to being a professional athlete and what is the responsibility of wearing captain’s armband with Real Madrid and Spain, while having a normal personal life at the same time.

“I think that anyone who is dedicated to their profession can feel attached to this series and I couldn’t have a better partner to do it with than Amazon Prime Video,” said the World Cup winner.

The series will also feature family members and friends voicing their thoughts and opinion on the footballer, and also provide a deep dive into what his tattoos mean.

Ramos has made 31 appearances for Real Madrid this season, and notched up an impressive return of 10 goals.