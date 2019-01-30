Pep Guardiola appeared to talk down Real Madrid’s achievements in recent years, but Santiago Solari believes they are the best team ever.

Santiago Solari has hit back at Pep Guardiola’s apparent dismissal of Real Madrid’s achievements by calling the European champions “the best team in history”.

Guardiola seemingly irked Madrid when he named the three teams he believes have been the best in the last decade: Juventus, Barcelona and Bayern Munich.

Madrid, who have won the last three Champions League titles, were omitted and head coach Solari believes this was deliberate from the former Barca boss as he outlined his belief that Los Blancos are superior to all three sides.

“It is a deliberate omission, isn’t it? Anyway, I won’t be drawn into a fight for one decade,” Solari told a news conference.

“Real Madrid is the best team of the last century and therefore the best team in history. Having said that, this is also the best team of the last decade.

“This is so precisely because we never underestimate anybody in any circumstances.”

Find out what kind of match Solari expects during Thursday’s #RMCopa quarter-final second leg against @GironaFC on Thursday! #RMTV pic.twitter.com/BAfGqBccOG — Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadriden) January 30, 2019

Solari was less concerned by seeing former Madrid striker Alvaro Morata complete a move to cross-city rivals Atletico Madrid, however.

“The duty of the football player, whichever club they play for, is to be a professional and give their best, to be absolutely committed and absolutely professional,” he said, discussing boyhood Atleti fan Morata.

“Afterwards, it might happen that you fall in love with the club you are playing for. This is what it happened to me with Real Madrid.”

