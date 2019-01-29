FC Barcelona star Lionel Messi gets criticism from unlikely source

‘Messi the best in world’ – Boateng turns back on Ronaldo allegiances

Regarded as one of the best football players to ever grace the game, FC Barcelona’s Lionel Messi still gets criticised for what he does on the pitch.

Some are valid while some are obviously reaching, but it has been revealed that the Argentine superstar is getting criticism from an unlikely source, his eldest son Thiago.

According to a report , the Barcelona star now has conversations with his son regarding the matches he plays and Thiago gives his opinions as his love of the sport continues to grow.

Lionel said in the interview: “(He) understands more about football because he is older (than second on Mateo) and talks about everything about football, he is very involved in everything related to football.”

When asked whether Thiago speaks on losses, Lionel said: “It’s always difficult to digest defeats and bad performances, but [my son] Thiago now forces me to comment on what happened and explain. He follows everything, asks questions, and gives me notes when things are not going so well. Yes, yes, I already received a couple of criticisms!”

Right now, though, Lionel and FC Barcelona are doing very well. They are atop the La Liga standings with 49 points – five clear of second placed Atletico Madrid.

They are also through to the round-of-16 of the UEFA Champions League where they’re set to face French outfit Lyon.

As for his individual performances, Lionel has scored 19 goals and assisted 12 times in 19 La Liga appearances while scoring six and assisting in one in four Champions League matches.