Chinese forward Wu Lei joins La Liga club after AFC Asian Cup 2019 exit

La Liga side Espanyol have signed Chinese forward Wu Lei after his side’s ouster from the AFC Asian Cup 2019. The attacker becomes the second Chinese player ever to join the Spanish league.

Espanyol owner Chen Yansheng had been wanting to sign a Chinese player for the Catalan club and thus Wu Lei’s transfer came to fruition. The deal, which is believed to be worth £3.15m, was announced on club’s Twitter handle hours after it was reported that the forward might join the La Liga club.

The Chinese attacker joins Espanyol after having played over 200 matches for Chinese Super League side Shanghai SIPG. In 217 appearances for them, he scored 120 goals and provided 66 assists.

Wu Lei even scored two goals in five matches for Team Dragon in the Asian Cup. However, he was unable to help his side hold off IR Iran in the quarterfinal who registered a resounding 3-0 win against China to make it to the semis.

AFC Asian Cup Player of Day 7: WU LEI

Primarily a left winger, he is adept at playing in any of the front three positions, which gives Espanyol more options going forward. Whether he sets La Liga on fire with his performances or not remains to be seen.