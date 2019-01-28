Why Cristiano Ronaldo left Real Madrid for Juventus

Is there a better athlete in world football than Cristiano Ronaldo!?

Despite Cristiano Ronaldo already nearly a season in since moving to Juventus from Real Madrid, people were still wondering why the Portuguese superstar decided to leave the La Liga giants.

A lot of speculation arose and in the second half of 2018, France Football revealed that the former Manchester United star felt that he was no longer an immovable fixture in the club.

Ronaldo’s explanation revealed Real president Florentino Perez seemed to be looking for a way to offload the star.

Translated, the football star shared: “I felt it inside the club, especially from the president, that they no longer considered me the same way that they did in the start… The president looked at me through eyes that didn’t want to say the same thing, as if I was no longer indispensable to them, if you know what I mean.

“That’s what made me think about leaving. Sometimes I’d look at the news, where they were saying I was asking to leave. There was a bit of that but the truth is I always had the impression the president would not hold me back… The truth is that the president wanted me but, at the same time, he made it known to me that my departure would not constitute a problem.”

Furthermore, talks revealed that Ronaldo didn’t really want to leave but he wanted a new contract from the La Liga giants.

Perez was more than happy to give him a new one, but wanted to lower down the buyout clause which naturally upset the Portuguese.

The report stated: “Julen Lopetegui had no idea Cristiano was leaving. There was no real push from Real Madrid for him to go…Cristiano was saying to Real ‘if you want me to stay, then give me a new contract.

“And Florentino Perez said OK – but if you wouldn’t mind, lower your buyout clause. To a more manageable buyout clause… How do you think Cristiano reacted to that?

“He was like ‘they don’t want me, they don’t want me!”