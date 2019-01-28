Sir Alex Ferguson picks between Diego Maradona and Lionel Messi

Messi tops charts of European top scorers

If you ask former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson, he believes that Lionel Messi is a better player than Diego Maradona.

Both Argentine stars are often compared and discussions are often made on who is the better football player between the two.

However, for Fergie, the answer is simple.

In an interview , the former Red Devil gaffer claimed that the Barcelona man is better because he has been at the top longer.

Ferguson was quick to applaud Maradona’s talent, but claims the former football star had a shorter time atop the football world.

This year, Messi has been phenomenal as he’s scored 18 goals and assisted in 12 others in 18 La Liga appearances.

In the UEFA Champions League, he has six goals and one assist in four European matches this campaign.