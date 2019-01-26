Reports: Barcelona to kick out three key players after splashing the cash on Frenkie De Jong

Barcelona dished out a cool €75 million to purchase Frenkie De Jong from Ajax, but have to make good on their promise to flush out the competition for spots now.

Sport reports that part of the deal that saw Frenkie De Jong choose Barcelona ahead of PSG had to do with the Catalan club promising him that they would let 3 midfielders leave so that he would get game time.

One of De Jong’s concerns in choosing Barcelona was that he wouldn’t receive enough minutes with the heavy competition for spots in the club.

However, in a bid to prise him away from the clutches of PSG, Barcelona apparently promised him that Croatian international Ivan Rakitic, Rafinha and Denis Suarez will all be pushed out of the club to ensure that he gets the game time that he desires.

De Jong, 21, plays as a holding midfielder generally and can even fill in at center back or as a center midfielder when needed. There are rumours that PSG are interested in Rakitic but after going head to head and losing out in the pursuit of De Jong, it is unclear if the Parisian club will be willing to do business with Barcelona just yet.

Denis Suarez, however, is actively seeking to move already, with Arsenal rumoured to be interested in bringing him in. Rafinha is a worry though, having suffered a torn ACL in November of 2018 that could see him sidelined for the remainder of the season.

FOX Sports Asia probability rating: 4/5; Frenkie De Jong is one for the future and it does seem likely that Barcelona wouldn’t be averse in moving other players on to give him the guaranteed game time.