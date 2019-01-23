Reports: Neymar lists six demands if he is to join Real Madrid

Neymar Jr. became the most expensive transfer in the world when he moved from Barcelona to Paris Saint Germain (PSG), but it continues to be reported that the Brazilian could end up at Real Madrid next season.

Now, Don Balon are reporting that the forward has listed six demands before he joins Los Blancos, and wants them to be in place before he makes a move back to Spain.

The report suggests that the demands have something to do with the players he wants to play with, and they specifically highlight a few.

Four current Real Madrid stars should stay put, according to Neymar, and these include Casemiro, Vinicius Jr., Rodyrgo from Santos (who joins in June), and rather surprisingly, Isco.

Other than these stars, Neymar also wants Roberto Firmino from Liverpool to join the Champions League holders, while also demanding the signing of Eder Militao from Porto.

Real Madrid President Florentino Perez has a decision to make in regards to these demands by Neymar, and it remains to be seen whether any of them will be met to keep the former Barcelona superstar happy.