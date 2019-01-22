Cristiano Ronaldo’s former Real Madrid teammate tried to give him freekick advice and it backfired

Cristiano Ronaldo was at Real Madrid when his freekick taking capabilities were questioned – and he answered in the way only he can.

Rafael van der Vaart and Cristiano Ronaldo both played for Real Madrid in the 2009/10 season – the first season of the Portuguese attacker at the club and van der Vaart’s second and final season there.

It was then that the now-retired Dutch attacking midfielder posed a direct threat to freekick taking responsibilities that Ronaldo enjoyed at the club.

Recalling a training session from their time together, van der Vaart revealed that he had once one-upped Ronaldo during freekick practice after the Portuguese had consistently missed all his freekick attempts.

Van der Vaart then stepped up, sunk in his freekick, turned around to Ronaldo and said ‘That’s how you do it.’

In reply, Ronaldo scored a 30 meter freekick straight into the top corner during the team’s match and turned around to van der Vaart to say ‘This is how I do it’.

Here, the Dutch player narrates the incident in his own words.