Premier League and La Liga winner mystified over Lionel Messi Ballon d’Or snub

Lionel Messi finished surprisingly short of a place in the Ballon d’Or podium in December, and following the snub, several players have expressed their disappointment over the Argentine being overlooked.

One of the latest to do so is Atletico Madrid defender Filipe Luis. The former Chelsea man went on a rant against the decision to not hand Messi the Ballon d’Or following what he believed was a near perfect season. Mundo Deportivo reported the comments.

“I enter the field to not let any opponent do anything. Be Messi or any other, ” Luis said.

“But, after so many years, you see a guy who reinvents himself, played in attack, now plays in the middle. And suddenly, I hear he did not deserve to win the Golden Ball because he had a bad season in 2018. He won the League, the Cup, he was the player who scored the most goals in Europe and gave a lot of assists. Or who says that is not seeing what I see or do not know anything about football. “

“He is the best player in Barcelona , he makes goals, when he does not do assists or starts the plays of the goals. My rivalry with him is infinite within the field, but outside my admiration is also infinite. He is Argentine, plays in a rival (team), I do not win anything speaking well of him. But I am sincere, ” he continued.

The award was finally won by Luka Modric of Real Madrid, but many felt that perhaps Messi deserved more of a look in.