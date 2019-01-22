Reports: Former Real Madrid player to join Atletico Madrid for up to €50 million

Alvaro Morata’s loan deal from Chelsea to Atletico Madrid is reportedly confirmed, with the option to buy him permanently for €50 million a part of the deal.

Misfiring former Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata will get an opportunity to end his London hell with his move to Atletico Madrid in a loan deal this transfer window confirmed, according to reputed journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Morata from Chelsea to Átletico Madrid details: loan + buy option for €50M ✔️⚪️🔴 #CFC #transfers #Átleti — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 21, 2019

The deal also reportedly includes a 50 million euros option that Atletico Madrid can exercise to make it permanent in the future. Morata, 26, has only managed 9 goals in 24 appearances for Chelsea this season, forcing manager Maurizio Sarri to play Eden Hazard in an unfamiliar false nine role in an attempt to sort out the team’s goal scoring problems.

However, Morata leaving now opens the door for Juventus striker Gonzalo Higuain, who is on loan at AC Milan, to move to Chelsea and reunite with his former Napoli boss Sarri.

Romano also claims that Higuain will be flying to London soon to complete the formalities on his move, so as to allow Morata to leave the club.

soon — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 21, 2019

FOX Sports Asia probability rating: 5/5; Morata is on his way out and it’s the worst kept secret in the world of football that Gonzalo Higuain wants to join Chelsea. Cut and dry here; not to mention that Romano is one of the more reliable journalists in football.